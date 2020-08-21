Advertisement

Rutland mayor to take action on police, fire chief decisions

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland’s mayor says he expects to act soon on hiring decisions of two major department heads -- the fire and police chief.

Former Chief James Larsen was terminated in January after he was accused of bullying department members and creating a hostile work environment. Currently, Deputy Chief William Lovett has been serving as the interim chief, but Rutland Mayor Dave Allaire hopes to fill the seat soon.

"I would like to get that situation resolved maybe in the next month or two and get a permanent fire chief in place. I think we will be able to do that," Allaire said.

It comes as Police Chief Brian Kilcullen's contract is up for renewal at the end of this year. Kilcullen has been the chief since November of 2015 and has expressed interest in staying on.

“I am very pleased with the way things have gone the last five years. He has certainly told us he likes being here, enjoys the job, enjoys the work, and by all indications it looks like he wants to stay, which I think is great for the city of Rutland,” Allaire said.

Mayor Allaire hopes to write up a renewal contract with the chief and other staff within the next few months.

