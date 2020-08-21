Advertisement

Schumer pushes for more PPP loans for small businesses

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Friday toured small businesses in the North Country that benefited from PPP loans.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Peru, New York, on Friday to talk to small businesses that benefited from PPP loans.

The U.S. senator spoke to four small business owners operating in the region that have fewer than 100 employees. He says these are the types of businesses that need this loan.

All of the business owners say they were able to keep their employees because of PPP loans, and if a second round were to come, they would absolutely take it.

"The North Country-- 98% of all the businesses have fewer than 100 people. There are 18,000 small businesses here in the North Country. We cannot stand idly by while businesses like these and thousands of others are struggling to stay alive. Getting this program passed is vital," said Schumer, D-New York.

Schumer is pushing to get the PPP extended into next year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

