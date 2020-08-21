Sexual activity of Vt. corrections staff hurting department image

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner James Baker spoke with the Joint Legislative Justice Oversight Committee about shifting the culture within the department.

“I’m shocked at the level of sexualization inside the workplace at corrections. Shocked,” Baker told lawmakers on Thursday.

He says since he took over as Interim Commissioner of Corrections in December, six staff at the department have either been fired, or forced to resign. Four out of the six employees were because of “acts pertaining to sexualization” according to Baker.

Three other D.O.C. employees are under criminal investigation surrounding allegations of sexual activity on the job.

Baker says its important to publicly acknowledge the problem in hopes of fixing it, but he says it won’t be easy.

“It’s not something I should joke about, but we staff, with HR every two weeks internal affairs cases, and I kind of start every two weeks out with a little bit of a joke, “can we go through one staffing without talking about sex?” And to date, that has not happened,” he said.

The department is working on new hiring practices and more accountability among staff and supervisors.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.