Advertisement

Staffers test positive for COVID at NY nursing home facing outbreak

Families with loved ones who live in the Essex Center in Northern New York are frustrated with the facility's handling of a COVID-19 outbreak there.
Families with loved ones who live in the Essex Center in Northern New York are frustrated with the facility's handling of a COVID-19 outbreak there.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at a North Country nursing home facing an outbreak among residents. Our Kelly O'Brien has new numbers and new details.

“This has rocked our small and tight-knit communities,” Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers said.

In a 22-minute Facebook Live virtual press conference, Beers answered questions about the outbreak and the health department's involvement.

She says the health department and the Essex Center first learned that COVID was in the Elizabethtown facility on Monday, the same day as the first death from the outbreak, which was also the first coronavirus death in the county.

"A person had become ill, was taken to CVPH, CVPH does rapid testing on everyone that is admitted there and the person was positive," Beers said.

Staff members at the Essex Center are required to be tested weekly but there are no requirements to test the residents living there.

"Tested based on symptoms and on exposure to staff," Beers said.

She says at this time there are 23 residents positive for COVID-19-- one is in the hospital and three have died. Another 17 residents are awaiting their test results.

Beers says all staff members were tested Thursday and four came back positive.

"Do I know of anybody who has tested positive that's a staff member that came from outside the area? The answer is yes, that's true," Beers said.

The facility is facing a staffing shortage, so they have hired staff from outside of Essex County and outside of the state.

Beers said state regulations say those staffers did not need to quarantine because they are considered essential, but they did need to get a test within 24 hours of being there. The employees could work while they waited for the results of their tests.

Beers says that state regulation has since become stricter.

She says the Essex Center is making changes, too, saying they will now require traveling staffers from restricted states to quarantine and not work until they have their results.

"Nobody will be allowed to work without the test result, the negative test result, before going on to the floors or working with staff," Beers said.

Beers says they are continuing with contact tracing for the outbreak. They only reach out to people who were in close contact with the infected person within 48 hours of the positive test.

Related Stories:

Families frustrated by COVID-19 outbreak at North Country nursing home

North Country senior care facility sees surge in COVID cases

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Caledonia County Sheriff’s deputy charged in sex for favors scandal

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dom Amato
A Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department deputy is under state police investigation for extortion, threats, prostitution, and obstruction of justice.

News

Bikers, community to see changes at Laconia Motorcycle Week

Updated: moments ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The 97th annual Laconia Motorcycle Week begins Saturday. It's an event that, in a normal year, draws a quarter of a million people to New Hampshire. Our Adam Sullivan reports on what people can expect this year.

News

Vermont police chief cleared in fraud investigation

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vergennes police chief will not face criminal charges stemming from a complaint that he was defrauding the Governor's Highway Safety Program.

News

Barre coule charged in connection with fatal drug overdose

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
After two months of investigating, a Barre woman is being charged in connection with a drug overdose.

Latest News

News

Pets with Potential: Dario

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
If you're looking for a cat who's a real lovebug-- meet Dario!

News

Restaurants seek relief, state offers Election Day guidance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Struggling New Hampshire restaurant owners want the state to both reduce restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus and increase efforts to educate the public about them.

News

State looking at more options for visits at long-term care facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The Vermont Department of Health is looking at ways to allow more options for visits at long-term care facilities.

Back To School

Stuck in Vermont: St. Albans student film captures life during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spoke to some young filmmakers about their new movie and how they feel about returning to school.

News

Scott pitches additional $133M aid to businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Friday made a pitch to use $133 million in federal CARES Act funding to help struggling businesses.

AP

New Hampshire courts adopt post-travel quarantine rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
To limit the spread of the coronavirus, the New Hampshire court system is adopting the state's general travel guidance, which says those who return to the state after traveling beyond New England should quarantine for two weeks.