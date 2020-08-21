Vt. officials to provide COVID-19 briefing Friday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference Friday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in browser or watch below.

We expect officials to provide a modeling update on coronavirus cases across the state and the region. Other topics that could be included are back to school guidelines, college move-ins and long-term care facilities.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 1,537 coronavirus cases in the state and 58 deaths. A total of 115,459 tests have been conducted, 881 travelers are being monitored, 6,790 have completed monitoring and 1,356 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.