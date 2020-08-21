State University of New York appoints chancellor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The State University of New York has appointed a former top advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo as chancellor of the 64-campus public college system.

Jim Malatras succeeds Kristina Johnson, who takes over as president of Ohio State University Sept. 1.

Malatras will be the first SUNY graduate to lead the system.

He was previously vice-chancellor and a senior advisor to Chancellor Emeritus Nancy Zimpher and is now president of SUNY Empire State College.

The appointment by the Board of Trustees comes as a challenging new semester gets underway for SUNY students, who face a mix of remote and in-person learning because of the coronavirus.

