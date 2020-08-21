Stuck in Vermont: St. Albans student film captures life during pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tensions are running high as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the country and Vermont students prepare to head back to school.

A group of students called the BFA Speak Choir has been performing the keynote at the Maple Run Unified School District convocation for the past two years. This summer, instead of preparing a live performance, the group of 22 students from grades 6-12 decided to make a film. Their movie addresses issues that are important to young people today, such as the Black Lives Matter protests, climate change, and COVID-19.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spoke to some of the young filmmakers about their movie and how they feel about returning to school.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.