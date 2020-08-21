Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: St. Albans student film captures life during pandemic

Members of the BFA Speak Choir
Members of the BFA Speak Choir(Courtesy: Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tensions are running high as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the country and Vermont students prepare to head back to school.

A group of students called the BFA Speak Choir has been performing the keynote at the Maple Run Unified School District convocation for the past two years. This summer, instead of preparing a live performance, the group of 22 students from grades 6-12 decided to make a film. Their movie addresses issues that are important to young people today, such as the Black Lives Matter protests, climate change, and COVID-19.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spoke to some of the young filmmakers about their movie and how they feel about returning to school.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Dartmouth College delays arrival date decision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dartmouth College is delaying its decision about the date undergraduate students will begin returning to campus.

Back To School

UVM sets up COVID testing facility, 10-step system

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
UVM has begun welcoming back students. With that, comes routine testing protocols for all students to ensure the safety of students and Burlingtonians. Our Elissa Borden shows you how they are setting up the testing site for all the students.

Back To School

Dartmouth takes an aggressive approach on COVID testing

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Dartmouth College is taking an aggressive approach when it comes to testing thousands of students who will be arriving on campus soon. Our Adam Sullivan has more from Hanover.

Back To School

How the Rutland community is helping families care for kids

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
As kids go back to school remotely or through a hybrid model, parents are wondering where they will find child care. Some communities and businesses are stepping up to help parents. Our Olivia Lyons shows you how the Rutland community is pulling together to help out.

Latest News

News

Dartmouth limits student travel to handful of towns

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Dartmouth College students barely will be able to venture off campus when they return this fall.

News

Upper Valley braces for return of Dartmouth students

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
It took just a week for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to suspend in-person instruction for undergrads after a COVID-19 outbreak among students. Some fear that is a sign of things to comes for colleges in our region, including Dartmouth.

News

Scott order aims to expand child care capacity

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont working parents with kids learning remotely may soon get more child care options. Gov. Phil Scott has announced millions in federal money to expand child care options through an executive order.

News

VINS offers virtual and in-person learning during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Students are heading back to school soon, but summer is a great time to learn. That’s where the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) comes in.

Back To School

SUNY Plattsburgh students arrive on campus with new rules

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Kelly O'Brien
SUNY Plattsburgh students started moving back to campus on Tuesday, and like at most other schools, this year's move-in day was a little different.

Back To School

UVM provides updates on back-to-school COVID-19 plans

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By Dom Amato
Thousands of UVM students will start classes in just two weeks and we are now learning more about some of their COVID-19 test results, and about how the school and city plan to keep students in compliance with COVID rules. Our Dom Amato reports.