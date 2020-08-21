Vermont police chief cleared in fraud investigation

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vergennes police chief will not face criminal charges stemming from a complaint that he was defrauding the Governor's Highway Safety Program.

The investigation looked at overtime pay to Chief George Merkel from a Governor's Highway Safety Program grant.

The AG's office said it did find three discrepancies in Merkel's reporting over a two-year period, but concluded they were "clerical mistakes" and not an intentional effort to defraud the highway safety program.

