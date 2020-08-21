Vermont State Parks director retiring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Following 40 years of state government service, including the last 14 is Vermont State Parks director, Craig Whipple is set to retire at the end of the month.

Our Celine McArthur spoke with Whipple about his time with parks, how the pandemic has changed things and the future of the state’s park system. Watch the video for the full interview.

