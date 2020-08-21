Vermont to roll out flu shot campaign

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is going to be making it especially easy this year to get flu shots.

With the concerns about COVID-19 compounding the regular flu season, state health officials say it’s more important than ever that people try to protect themselves from getting sick.

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Levine says states have not received their shipments of the flu vaccine yet, but that people should expect to see the flu vaccine season start a bit earlier than usual this year and that they plan to roll out a big information campaign to get the word out.

"Not only encouraging people to get flu shots, but making the flu shot so accessible that they would have to consciously say, 'I am not getting a flu shot' and not use an excuse, 'I couldn't get in to get one' or, 'I couldn't find one,' or what have you," Levine said.

If someone does come down with flu-like symptoms over the fall and winter, Levine says he’s hopeful they’ll have a test in place that can look for three things: the flu, RSV -- another respiratory virus, and COVID-19. That way they can figure out with one test which one someone has.

