Vermont unemployment down a bit in July

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July was 8.3%.

That's a decrease of one-and-two-tenths of a percentage point from June.

The number of employed people went up by about 1,500.

The number of unemployed people went down by 4,300.

The lowest jobless rate is in White River Junction and the highest is in Woodstock.

Click here for the full report.

