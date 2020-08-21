Advertisement

Woman charged in connection to fatal drug overdose

Bridget Huckins mug shot
Bridget Huckins mug shot
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ORANGE, Vt. (WCAX) - After two months of investigating, a Barre woman is being charged in connection with a drug overdose.

Police say back in June, they found 20-year-old Jefrey Cameron dead at a home in Orange after overdosing on heroin that contained fentanyl.

Now, 27-year-old Bridget Huckins of Barre is being charged with selling or dispensing a regulated drug with a death resulting.

