Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy weekend everyone!

A cold front has been drifting slow from north to south across our region today, and will continue to slide to our south overnight tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will be winding down this evening leaving us with some better weather for the first part of the weekend.

Saturday looks like it will be a dry day with just the chance of a shower across some of the higher elevations and mainly in southern counties of our region.

Sunday, that front will drift back north, which means we can expect more showers and possibly thunderstorms.

Models differ with the way the week is shaping up, but basically it’s looking unsettled. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday, and while we are expecting some sun, the threat of additional showers and thunderstorms never too far away through the middle of the week.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Possible strong thunderstorms this afternoon in northern parts of the region.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
The southern half of our region will have partly sunny skies today, but the northern half may have strong or even severe thunderstorms this afternoon, with damaging winds the primary threat. Saturday is looking good, though we'll have another chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Dave has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Your Thursday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
A beautiful day today, but a change is on the way!

Forecast

After a chilly morning, we’ll have a beautiful day today.

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A fall-like start this morning! Today will be beautiful, however. Summer makes a comeback over the weekend, but it will turn active.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT
Dave has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT
Your Wednesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

A relatively cool day today, then we warm back up heading into the weekend.

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Today will be the coolest day since late June. Expect patchy fog tonight, with chilly lows in the 40s to low 50s. Summer makes a comeback heading into the weekend.