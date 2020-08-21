BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy weekend everyone!

A cold front has been drifting slow from north to south across our region today, and will continue to slide to our south overnight tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will be winding down this evening leaving us with some better weather for the first part of the weekend.

Saturday looks like it will be a dry day with just the chance of a shower across some of the higher elevations and mainly in southern counties of our region.

Sunday, that front will drift back north, which means we can expect more showers and possibly thunderstorms.

Models differ with the way the week is shaping up, but basically it’s looking unsettled. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday, and while we are expecting some sun, the threat of additional showers and thunderstorms never too far away through the middle of the week.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.