A few strong thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and early evening.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will be warmer and more humid, with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front in Canada will touch off a few afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. While the thunderstorms are expected to be widely scattered, any that do develop may be strong or even severe. Keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans. Any thunderstorms will diminish overnight, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again on Monday.

The cold front will finally push through on Tuesday, with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. This will be followed by another fall preview on Wednesday. Highs will only be in the 60s to near 70, with lows in the 40s and even a few 30s. Temperatures will warm up a little after that, but there will be the chance for a few showers. The remnants of what is Tropical Storm Laura may bring more significant rain on Saturday, but that’s still far out.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.