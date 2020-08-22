Advertisement

A few strong thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and early evening.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will be warmer and more humid, with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front in Canada will touch off a few afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. While the thunderstorms are expected to be widely scattered, any that do develop may be strong or even severe. Keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans. Any thunderstorms will diminish overnight, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again on Monday.

The cold front will finally push through on Tuesday, with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. This will be followed by another fall preview on Wednesday. Highs will only be in the 60s to near 70, with lows in the 40s and even a few 30s. Temperatures will warm up a little after that, but there will be the chance for a few showers. The remnants of what is Tropical Storm Laura may bring more significant rain on Saturday, but that’s still far out.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Generally a quiet day today, but a thunderstorm or two is possible south.

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
A thunderstorm or two is possible south today, otherwise it will be partly sunny. A cold front will stall out on Sunday, with a few but possibly strong afternoon thunderstorms. Unsettled weather is expected through most of the week.

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Your Friday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
The first part of the weekend will have better weather.

Forecast

Possible strong thunderstorms this afternoon in northern parts of the region.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
The southern half of our region will have partly sunny skies today, but the northern half may have strong or even severe thunderstorms this afternoon, with damaging winds the primary threat. Saturday is looking good, though we'll have another chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT
Dave has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:37 AM EDT

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
Your Thursday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
A beautiful day today, but a change is on the way!

Forecast

After a chilly morning, we’ll have a beautiful day today.

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A fall-like start this morning! Today will be beautiful, however. Summer makes a comeback over the weekend, but it will turn active.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT
Dave has the latest forecast.