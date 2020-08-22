COVID-19 outbreak expands at North Country New York nursing home

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Essex County Health Department updated its COVID-19 numbers Friday evening.

It says the outbreak at the Essex Center in Elizabethtown, now has reached a total of 42 cases. 26 nursing home residents have tested positive, and 16 employees.

35 are active cases, with some on home isolation. Two people have recovered or completed isolation. Two people are not from Essex County, and have left the area. One person remains in the hospital, and three residents of the Essex Center have died as a result of the outbreak.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.