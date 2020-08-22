Advertisement

Generally a quiet day today, but a thunderstorm or two is possible south.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a decent day across most of the region, though a thunderstorm or two will remain possible in southern parts of the region, mainly from Rutland and areas south. Highs today will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Another cold front will slowly drop down from Canada and stall out in our region on Sunday (similar to Friday). This will bring the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. While any thunderstorms will be widely scattered, they also have the potential to be strong or severe, so keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans.

The same front will bring a few showers and thunderstorms again Monday. It’s expected to finally push through Tuesday, with additional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. This will be followed by a dry and rather cool Wednesday.

Unsettled weather is then expected Thursday and Friday, with the chance for showers. It will be a bit warmer than Wednesday, with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

Late Night Weather Webcast