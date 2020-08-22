Advertisement

New Phone Scam, Scammer impersonates Essex Police Officer

Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Essex Police Department is investigating a new phone scam that has to do with their own department.

According to police, the scammer is impersonating a made-up Essex Police officer. The false name is “Officer Justin Gray.”

The scammer will provide a badge number and an arrest warrant number, both of which will be fake. The scammer will then proceed to ask for a money transfer in exchange for clearing an arrest warrant.

Essex Police want you to be aware that their department will not ask for money regarding an arrest warrant, and to not provide any personal information over the phone. Please report any similar suspicious activity to this number: (802) 878-8331.

