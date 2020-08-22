Advertisement

What to do Saturday, August 22nd

Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s time now to take a look at What-To-Do on this Saturday.

If you’re looking to get out and break a sweat we have the perfect activity for you. An outdoor intro class to cross-fit.

Starting at 10 this morning in Burlington, you can meet coaches, talk with current members and even try the outdoor workout yourself.

But there is a 12 person limit to the class.

Here is the link to the sign up sheet: WCAX.com (https://crossfitburlington.sites.zenplanner.com/freeTrial.cfm)

A Day of Hope, Drive-in Style. Plattsburgh Relay For Life and Making Strides AGAINST Breast Cancer Northern NY are pairing up to bring support for breast cancer all while creating a fun family outing. A ceremony will take place starting tonight at 7:45, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, in Morrisonville NY. This ceremony will be followed of a family friendly movie. The entrance fee is a donation to the American Cancer Society. The rain date for this event is August 29th.

If you have any questions about the event you can contact Amber Arnold: geekforacause@gmail.com or 518 527 4627 or Julie Stalker at stalker@jceo.org or 518 578 6010.)

Today you can get creative and make art from the comfort of your home! Burlington City Arts is hosting a Virtual Art Saturday. This will be a video art activity that will connect with one of the BCA Center Summer Exhibitions. The video will be posted at 11 am today. Below is a link to the virtual art video:

www.burlingtoncityarts.org/Event/virtual-family-art-saturday

That is all we have on what to do this Saturday.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Phone Scam, Scammer impersonates Essex Police Officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
New phone Scam, Scammer impersonates a made-up Essex Police Officer

News

COVID-19 outbreak expands at North Country New York nursing home

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Outbreak expands at North Country New York nursing home

News

Stuck in Vermont: St. Albans student film captures life during pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Local Athlete taking on virtual Ironman to honor longtime friend

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Ironman Triathlon is considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world -- a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.22-mile marathon. Despite the formal Ironman events canceled this summer due to the coronavirus, people are still taking on the challenge virtually. That includes a Montpelier man, who is racing Saturday, not just for himself, but a friend gone too soon.

Latest News

News

Company behind 'false-positive' antigen tests stands by results

Updated: 13 hours ago
The company behind antigen tests used in southern Vermont says they think their tests were accurate and the health department’s tests might not have been.

News

Scott pitches additional $133M aid to businesses

Updated: 13 hours ago
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Friday made a pitch to use an additional $133 million in federal CARES Act funding to help struggling businesses. He says despite a slight drop in the unemployment rate to 8.3% last month, about 40,000 Vermonters are still on unemployment.

News

New mural gives visitors a glimpse of Vermont

Updated: 13 hours ago
A local organization sums up the Green Mountain State in 1,000 square feet. Our Christina Guessferd gives you a first glimpse at the University Mall's new addition.

News

Vt. State Police Twitter offers eyewitness view of drivers behaving badly

Updated: 13 hours ago
Vermont authorities say 40 people have died so far this year on the state’s roadways, more than double this time last year. To help prevent more tragedy the “Green and Gold” have turned to social media to show what troopers are witnessing.

News

Vermont to roll out flu shot campaign

Updated: 13 hours ago
Vermont is going to be making it especially easy this year to get flu shots.

News

Child care hub planning moving forward quickly

Updated: 13 hours ago
We are learning more details about the child care hubs Vermont is creating.