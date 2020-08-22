What to do Saturday, August 22nd

It’s time now to take a look at What-To-Do on this Saturday.

If you’re looking to get out and break a sweat we have the perfect activity for you. An outdoor intro class to cross-fit.

Starting at 10 this morning in Burlington, you can meet coaches, talk with current members and even try the outdoor workout yourself.

But there is a 12 person limit to the class.

Here is the link to the sign up sheet: WCAX.com (https://crossfitburlington.sites.zenplanner.com/freeTrial.cfm)

A Day of Hope, Drive-in Style. Plattsburgh Relay For Life and Making Strides AGAINST Breast Cancer Northern NY are pairing up to bring support for breast cancer all while creating a fun family outing. A ceremony will take place starting tonight at 7:45, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, in Morrisonville NY. This ceremony will be followed of a family friendly movie. The entrance fee is a donation to the American Cancer Society. The rain date for this event is August 29th.

If you have any questions about the event you can contact Amber Arnold: geekforacause@gmail.com or 518 527 4627 or Julie Stalker at stalker@jceo.org or 518 578 6010.)

Today you can get creative and make art from the comfort of your home! Burlington City Arts is hosting a Virtual Art Saturday. This will be a video art activity that will connect with one of the BCA Center Summer Exhibitions. The video will be posted at 11 am today. Below is a link to the virtual art video:

www.burlingtoncityarts.org/Event/virtual-family-art-saturday

That is all we have on what to do this Saturday.

