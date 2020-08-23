A few strong thunderstorms possible Monday and again on Tuesday.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stationary front near the Canadian border will be the trigger for scattered thunderstorms on Monday, though mainly during the afternoon and early evening. A few may be strong. It will be warm and humid, with highs in the mid 80s. A strong cold front will then come through Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along this front, but it’s expected to come through around late morning, which would keep the threat down a bit. Stay tuned.

Wednesday will be a dry day, with plenty of sunshine. In spite of that, it will feel like fall, with highs only in the 60s, and lows in the 40s and even a few 30s. A big difference from what we were getting in July! Thursday and Friday are looking a little unsettled, with the chance for a few showers.

Saturday is a big question mark as to whether the remnants of Laura will bring us rain. Right now, it might clip us a little with showers. Sunday will be dry. Laura and Marco may become two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, which would be the first in recorded history if that happens.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.