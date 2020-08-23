A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, and may be strong or severe.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A warm front will clear the area, with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm along it. Later this afternoon and early evening, a cold front in Canada will sag slowly southward, and will touch off a few thunderstorms. Though thunderstorm coverage will be widely scattered, any that do develop may be strong. This same front will do the same thing on Monday, with muggy conditions and scattered thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. A few may be on the strong side.

A strong cold front will eventually push through on Tuesday. Strong thunderstorms are also possible with this front, especially if the frontal passage occurs later in the afternoon. Stay tuned. This will be followed by a fall preview on Wednesday, with highs mainly in the 60s, and lows in the 40s and even some 30s.

The end of the week is looking a little unsettled, with a few showers possible Thursday and Friday. Models differ on the placement of the remnants of Laura next weekend, but a soaking rain isn’t out of the question.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.