Burlington police put a price tag on throwing large parties

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say it'll cost you up to $500 if you're caught throwing a large party. Police say they responded to a college house party Friday night in the Old North End with between 75 to 100 people there. They say it was hosted by a UVM student. Police gave him a $100 citation.

Lieutenant Wade Labrecque says that’s the price of a first offense, but after three offenses, you’ll have to pay five times that.

Police say they hope the large price tag will keep students from throwing parties.

“We hope that will be a deterrent. I think the bigger deterrent will be UVM being able to enforce on their end some appropriate action. Some sort of accountability with the student or students who host that kind of party. I think that really is where we’ll see some reaction from the students,” Labrecque said.

WCAX News asked police how many violations it would take for more drastic measures, like charges, to be filed. Police say there are ordinances and laws in the books for that situation, but they’re hopeful they won’t be necessary.

