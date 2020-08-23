Comcast offers tips on how to speed up WiFi while working from home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School starts back up in just a few weeks, and many school districts have opted for remote learning or hybrid learning models.

Access to WiFi has never been more important, especially as parents and students are working at the same time on the same network.

But how do you make sure there’s enough bandwidth for everyone?

WCAX spoke with the folks at Comcast this week to get their take on how to improve connectivity at home.

They say the average American household network is tapped into 21 devices at a time.

While Comcast says their Xfinity service can handle it, there are some things that you can do at home to speed up your internet.

First, the better the modem, the better the quality of your connection will be.

But not only that, the location of your modem matters! Comcast says if you have your device tucked away in a corner to hide it, it’s probably not going to work so well.

They recommend putting it somewhere central. Think about your house and where you're trying to get a good connection and put it there... and check the wires to make sure they're on securely.

If your house has a lot of nooks and crannies, look into devices to create a mesh network.

For Xfinity customers, they’re called Pods. But for people on other networks, look for signal boosters to plug in throughout your home to help signals reach better.

“We live in New England, houses weren’t always built with Wi-Fi in mind in the late 18-hundreds. So things like brick and plaster are sometimes a challenge. And so these devices are a way to give more coverage more extension throughout the house,” says Brian Ferney, VP of Marketing for Comcast, Western New England.

Comcast serves 157 communities across Vermont.

However, with so much of rural Vermont completely disconnected, we did ask if they had plans to bring their network to other regions of the state.

Ferney says they’re always exploring new pockets and expansion is always on the table.

