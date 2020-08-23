Advertisement

Fatal Crash on Route 3 in Morrisonville

Single Vehicle Crash
Single Vehicle Crash(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Saturday night night just after 11:30, Clinton County Sheriff Deputies responded to a crash on Route 3, just west of the Rand Hill Road Intersection.

The single vehicle crash is thought to have happened after the car, exited the southern side of the highway while traveling west, striking a utility pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the car.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time. Investigations are still ongoing.

