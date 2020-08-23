Advertisement

Good samaritans hurt after intervening in robbery

Two good samaritans hurt after run-in with robber.
Two good samaritans hurt after run-in with robber.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Two good samaritans are recovering after a run-in with a robber.

It happened at the Essex Price Chopper. Police say Friday afternoon, a man stole a person’s purse from their shopping cart. Two people witnessed the theft and confronted the man in the parking lot. The man assaulted them both, then fled in a car driven by a woman. Police got word the victim’s stolen credit card was used at two commercial locations in Essex. After reviewing footage, police arrested Timothy Curavoo Jr., 28, and Jamie Blake, 31, both of Essex.

The victims were treated for minor injuries. Curavoo and Blake received flash citations for the offenses.

