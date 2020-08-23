Homeschooling project takes flight

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton family watched as their first home schooling project took flight.

After learning all about the Vermont state butterfly, the Monarch, the Hammonds decided to raise some caterpillar larva together. They learned all about their herbivore diet, the life cycle, and even how to tell their gender. The first butterfly to emerge from the chrysalis was a girl they named Shelby. They set her free on Thursday. Saturday they said goodbye to a larger fella they named Richard.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.