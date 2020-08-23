Advertisement

Homeschooling project takes flight

Courtesy Jodi Hammond of Milton
Courtesy Jodi Hammond of Milton(Jodi Hammond)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton family watched as their first home schooling project took flight.

After learning all about the Vermont state butterfly, the Monarch, the Hammonds decided to raise some caterpillar larva together. They learned all about their herbivore diet, the life cycle, and even how to tell their gender. The first butterfly to emerge from the chrysalis was a girl they named Shelby. They set her free on Thursday. Saturday they said goodbye to a larger fella they named Richard.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Looking Ahead, August 23rd

Updated: 3 hours ago
Looking Ahead, August 23rd

News

Fatal Crash on Route 3 in Morrisonville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fatal Crash on Route 3 in Morrisonville

News

What to do Sunday, August 23rd

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunday What to do, August 23rd

News

Non-profits team up to teach kids how to skateboard

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Next time you head to the skate park, you may see a few new skaters around.

Latest News

News

Comcast offers tips on how to speed up WiFi while working from home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
WCAX spoke with the folks at Comcast this week to get their take on how to improve connectivity at home.

News

Good samaritans hurt after intervening in robbery

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two good samaritans are recovering after a run-in with a robber.

News

People gather to support USPS

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Locals protest to “Save the Post Office”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Essex Junction joined hundreds of cities across the U.S. in protesting operational changes at the United State Postal Service, just months before the presidential election.

News

Racist graffiti covered in Milton tunnel

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A community is working together to wipe out racist graffiti.

News

Burlington police put a price tag on throwing large parties

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington police say it'll cost you up to $500 if you're caught throwing a large party.