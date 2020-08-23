Advertisement

H.S. Athletes Prepare for Mask Mandate

Soccer players say it is a big difference
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You’ve seen them on the sidelines in the NBA and NHL and even occassionally during play in baseball, but masks will be a full-time requirement for high school athletes in the state of Vermont this Fall.

Many schools in the area are planning on purchasing face coverings and including them as equipment for student athletes this Fall, but it is definitely something that is going to take some getting used to, particularly in the sport where competitors find themselves running several miles over the course of a game.

“We have to control the controllables,” said CVU girls soccer senior captain Josie Pecor. “That’s something that (Coach) Stan (Williams) says a lot. So we’re gonna try and practice with them I guess and then see how it goes. But the fact that we’re able to play is the most important part.”

“I went for a run the other day and I was in Lake Placid so I was running through an area where there’s people so I had to put my mask on,” added fellow senior captain Catherine Gilwee. “When I was around people, I had it on but when I wasn’t around people I had it off. And it was so different. When I had it on, I was like, ‘Soccer season’s gonna be so different but it’s whatever if we can play.’”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

