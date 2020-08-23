Locals protest to “Save the Post Office”

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction joined hundreds of cities across the U.S. in protesting operational changes at the United State Postal Service, just months before the presidential election.

A few dozen people lined Pearl Street on Saturday afternoon as part of the nationwide “Save the Post Office” protests.

The event was organized by Essex Resists. The group says the protest was in response to actions taken by U.S Post General Louis DeJoy, such as removing 671 mail-sorting machines.

Protesters accuse DeJoy of trying to sabotage the election and undermine mail-in votes.

“I think there’s an effort to create confusion around the election and to make people feel that it’s not safe to mail their ballot,” said Kelly Adams, the protest organizer.

“I think it’s treason,” said Brian Walsh of Jericho. “I think Trump and DeJoy are trying to use the post office to ensure that votes against him won’t count.”

People who are considered high-risk for coronavirus and don’t feel safe going to the polls this year say it’s unfair to complicate their only source of voting.”I’m going to be depending on my mail-in vote to count and more people like me that have an underlying condition— they can go into the post office. They just can’t,” said Jeanette O’Brien, who had heart surgery four years ago. Protest organizers say they don’t want anyone to feel discouraged from voting by mail and they want them to be informed on doing it properly and effectively.

“When you receive your ballot, think of that day as Election Day. The day your ballot arrives, that’s Election Day,” said Adams. “Fill out your ballot and get it going back in the other direction. So I think it’s just going to take a lot of education.”As the backlash grows, DeJoy announced he will hold off on some agency changes until after the election but he has no plans to restore the mail-sorting machines.

Hours after the protest, The Democratic-led House of Representatives passed a bill to reverse DeJoy’s changes. The legislation also includes $25 billion in emergency funding.

The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate where it is expected to face opposition.

