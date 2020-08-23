Advertisement

Looking Ahead, August 23rd

Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Now its time to take a look ahead to somethings to keep on your radar this week.

Looking ahead to this Monday, a City council meeting with the Mayor and Finance board in Burlington to discuss the stalled City Place plans in our downtown. This will be a continuation of discussions from their executive session two weeks ago. Don Sinex of Devonwood Investors is working to breathe new life into the project that was abandoned by Brookfield Properties. But city officials say they haven’t received enough information or materials yet to feel confident in the project.

Moving forward, looking ahead to this Tuesday, SUNY Empire State College Center for Autism Inclusivity Launches their Statewide Town Hall Series in the hopes of gaining input from the community as well as engaging stakeholders. These Town Halls are to connect Educators, Advocates, and Families to opportunities that will better support the Autism Community.

The first virtual town hall will focus on the Capital region as well as the North Country.

We will have the link to register for this town hall right here: wcax.com. (https://esc.formstack.com/forms/cai_rsvp1

Looking at this Wednesday, you can help celebrate and commemorate Women’s Equality Day. Wednesday, August 26th, is the annual

commemoration. The Clinton County Historical Association has paired up with the League of Women Voters of the North Country to celebrate. This year the event will take place virtually. You can join the forum from 4-5pm via zoom.

Here is the contact information: dmwardell26@gmail.com

Bringing us closer to the end of the week is this Thursday.

Starting August 27th, the Chittenden Solid Waste District drop-off center on Pine Street in Burlington will be open for food scrap drop offs only from the general public.

They are prioritizing food scraps due to the July first mandate for all Vermonters to manage food scraps separately from trash. This is meant to be a convenient and economical drop off location for Burlington residents and businesses that generate small amounts of food scraps.

The fees will be $1 per 5 gallons with a limit of 30 gallons per day. The hours will be Thursdays 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

That wraps up this weeks look aheads.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fatal Crash on Route 3 in Morrisonville

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fatal Crash on Route 3 in Morrisonville

News

What to do Sunday, August 23rd

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday What to do, August 23rd

News

Non-profits team up to teach kids how to skateboard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Next time you head to the skate park, you may see a few new skaters around.

News

Comcast offers tips on how to speed up WiFi while working from home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
WCAX spoke with the folks at Comcast this week to get their take on how to improve connectivity at home.

Latest News

News

Good samaritans hurt after intervening in robbery

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two good samaritans are recovering after a run-in with a robber.

News

People gather to support USPS

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Locals protest to “Save the Post Office”

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Essex Junction joined hundreds of cities across the U.S. in protesting operational changes at the United State Postal Service, just months before the presidential election.

News

Racist graffiti covered in Milton tunnel

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A community is working together to wipe out racist graffiti.

News

Burlington police put a price tag on throwing large parties

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington police say it'll cost you up to $500 if you're caught throwing a large party.

News

Nearly a hundred bags of heroin found in hotel room drug bust

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A drug bust in South Burlington uncovers nearly a hundred bags of heroin.