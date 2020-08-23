Looking Ahead, August 23rd

Now its time to take a look ahead to somethings to keep on your radar this week.

Looking ahead to this Monday, a City council meeting with the Mayor and Finance board in Burlington to discuss the stalled City Place plans in our downtown. This will be a continuation of discussions from their executive session two weeks ago. Don Sinex of Devonwood Investors is working to breathe new life into the project that was abandoned by Brookfield Properties. But city officials say they haven’t received enough information or materials yet to feel confident in the project.

Moving forward, looking ahead to this Tuesday, SUNY Empire State College Center for Autism Inclusivity Launches their Statewide Town Hall Series in the hopes of gaining input from the community as well as engaging stakeholders. These Town Halls are to connect Educators, Advocates, and Families to opportunities that will better support the Autism Community.

The first virtual town hall will focus on the Capital region as well as the North Country.

We will have the link to register for this town hall right here: wcax.com. (https://esc.formstack.com/forms/cai_rsvp1

Looking at this Wednesday, you can help celebrate and commemorate Women’s Equality Day. Wednesday, August 26th, is the annual

commemoration. The Clinton County Historical Association has paired up with the League of Women Voters of the North Country to celebrate. This year the event will take place virtually. You can join the forum from 4-5pm via zoom.

Here is the contact information: dmwardell26@gmail.com

Bringing us closer to the end of the week is this Thursday.

Starting August 27th, the Chittenden Solid Waste District drop-off center on Pine Street in Burlington will be open for food scrap drop offs only from the general public.

They are prioritizing food scraps due to the July first mandate for all Vermonters to manage food scraps separately from trash. This is meant to be a convenient and economical drop off location for Burlington residents and businesses that generate small amounts of food scraps.

The fees will be $1 per 5 gallons with a limit of 30 gallons per day. The hours will be Thursdays 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

