Nearly a hundred bags of heroin found in hotel room drug bust

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A drug bust in South Burlington uncovers nearly a hundred bags of heroin.

Police say after they received a tip about drug trafficking in an area hotel, they applied for a search warrant for the room apparently involved. Travis Heath, 48, was staying there. Police prohibited him from entering while they waited for the go-ahead.

Meanwhile, police say Heath scaled a tree and climbed into the hotel window. Officers caught and arrested him. They say he was foaming at the mouth, which suggests he ingested some of the drug evidence to try to hide it.

Upon executing the search warrant, police found 93 bags of heroin, a small amount of methamphetamine, numerous prescription drugs, and $1,320 in cash.

Heath was transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment before being sent to Northwest Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday.

