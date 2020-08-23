Advertisement

Racist graffiti covered in Milton tunnel

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A community is working together to wipe out racist graffiti.

Someone spray painted a racial slur and hate message towards the black lives matter movement on the wall of the Murray Avenue Tunnel in Milton. Residents reported the graffiti to the Milton Police Department Friday morning. Officers immediately responded, and sent word to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, which owns the structure. VTrans painted over the words that same day, but not before someone could blur them out and paint a heart. Local officials like Town Manager Don Turner say the quick response reflects the town’s zero tolerance policy for racism.

“So people in the community were very proactive to get this addressed,” Turner said. “And that’s something that we really appreciate because it shows that the education that we’re doing to promote racial equality throughout the community is having an impact.”

Milton Police say they’re still searching for whoever’s responsible. Don Turner says they’re following up on a few leads this weekend.

