Advertisement

‘There’s kindness out there’: Mo. teacher donates kidney to student’s mother

Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) - A Missouri art teacher hopes to show her students kindness still exists by donating a kidney to the mother of one student she has taught since kindergarten.

Misty Byrd teaches art, starting in kindergarten, at Wilder Elementary in Mansfield, Missouri, which allows her to form unique bonds, like she has with the Croneys.

"I love my students," Byrd said. "I have them from kindergarten on. I get to watch them come in and be really little and grow."

Byrd made the decision to donate a kidney to Fisher Croney’s mother, Shannon Croney, after teaching the boy since kindergarten.

“My son lit off fireworks in the yard when we found out Misty was a match. ‘All right, this is going to happen, and I’m not going to have to wait years for it to happen,’” Croney said.

Croney says she was already in stage 5 renal failure.

"I didn't know that it meant I would be starting dialysis so soon. I was scared that I wouldn't be here for my kids or that doing dialysis and quitting my job, that I wasn't going to be able to participate," she said.

The mother says she can never thank Byrd enough.

"I was so thankful that she would even go and do the testing, let alone that she was a match and willing to go forward and give it to me," Croney said.

Byrd says the motivation behind her donation is that she wants her students to know “there’s kindness out there.”

“There’s ways to be good. You don’t have to donate an organ. You don’t have to go that big, but you can show kindness by helping a friend who feels lonely or being more patient and practicing tolerance when they’re different,” she said.

Both Byrd and Croney are encouraging people to explore becoming a donor, noting there are hundreds of thousands of people on the lists who never get the call.

Copyright 2020 KOLR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Mother receives kidney from son's art teacher in Missouri

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The art teacher says the motivation behind her donation is that she wants her students to know kindness still exists.

National

Black police chief from Minneapolis says reform should start with respect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The president of the Minnesota Black Police Officers Association says mental health check ups are also necessary to ensure officers are in the right frame of mind to serve and protect the public.

National

Protesters dispersed after police shoot, kill Black man outside Louisiana store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers in riot gear fired smoke canisters Saturday night to disperse a crowd of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting.

National

Officials struggle to contain Calif. wildfires as nearly 1 million acres burn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

Latest News

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

National

Portland protest turns violent, federal police clear plaza

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon's largest city.

News

Good samaritans hurt after intervening in robbery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two good samaritans are recovering after a run-in with a robber.

News

People gather to support USPS

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Locals protest to “Save the Post Office”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Essex Junction joined hundreds of cities across the U.S. in protesting operational changes at the United State Postal Service, just months before the presidential election.

News

Racist graffiti covered in Milton tunnel

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A community is working together to wipe out racist graffiti.