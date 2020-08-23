Advertisement

What to do Sunday, August 23rd

Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s time now to take a look at What-To-Do on this Sunday.

If you want to help give back to the community without spending a dime we have an event for you.

It is Clean up Day at the Laberge Farm Range. Laberge Range says that they are one of the most frequently used farm ranges in Vermont. The range has struggled to stay open to the public throughout its time. Their facility could use some TLC. The range is asking the public to lend a hand if possible anytime from eight-this-morning to five-tonight. The farm is in Charlotte Vermont.

If you are looking for a little more action in your day. Thunder road speedway is open and ready to rumble. Tonight from 6-9:30 the rubber will hit the road. If you are interested in watching the Bolduc Enduro 200 and Street stock special at the international speedway in Barre (Berry) we have a link to purchase tickets right here: https://www.nsnsports.net/sponsors/racing/?bfplayvid=190111.

For a more more classical palate we have Pickin’ in the park. Summit school of traditional music and culture is sponsoring an afternoon of music playing in the park. There’s no admission just bring yourself, your instrument, and a picnic dinner. This will be happening from 2-6 tonight at the Hubbard Park Old Shelter in Montpellier.

