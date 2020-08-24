MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Moretown.

They say they found Keith Shelden, 52, of Barre in the Winooski River Saturday afternoon. Before that, at around 3 p.m. he was reported missing. Preliminary investigation reveals Shelden had been fishing with his mom when it happened. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday night to determine the cause of death.

