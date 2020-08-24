Bed-building event for kids in need Saturday.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben & Jerry’s is teaming up with a local group dedicated to making sure every child has a place to rest their head at night.

”Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Chittenden County” is holding another bed-build event this upcoming Saturday. The Ben & Jerry’s foundation is funding it. The group is planning to build 10 bunk beds, so 20 beds in total. Organizers say 94 kids are on the wait list for a new bed. Once the beds are made, they’ll be delivered to each child’s home. But due to the pandemic, there are some changes in procedure.

“Because before, we used to make the beds before we leave, but now with COVID, all our bedding is new, but it’s all bagged, and we leave the bedding with the parents for them to make the beds so that what we’re not — if we happened to bring anything in — we’re not transferring it to the kids and their belongings,” said Robert Brosseau of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

If you’d like to participate in the build Saturday, you can sign up by visiting Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Facebook page.

