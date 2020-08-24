Advertisement

Bodies found of remaining 2 missing in Texas port explosion

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the bodies of the remaining two crew members of a dredging boat who were missing after an explosion last week in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas were found Monday.

Four people died following the explosion that happened Friday morning when the vessel struck a submerged propane pipeline.

The bodies of two crew members were recovered Saturday.

The Coast Guard said that all missing crew members of the Waymon L Boyd are now accounted for.

The Port of Corpus Christi had previously said the pipeline was carrying natural gas, but said Monday it was carrying propane.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

