Burlington City Council to continue CityPlace discussion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A meeting is scheduled Monday to go over plans for CityPlace in downtown Burlington.

Don Sinex of Devonwood Investors is working to breathe new life into the project that was abandoned by Brookfield Properties. But city leaders say they haven’t received enough information or materials yet to feel confident in the project.

A city council meeting is scheduled for Monday night with the mayor and finance board.

This will be a continuation of discussions from their executive session two weeks ago.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.