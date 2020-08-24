Advertisement

Canadian man pleads guilty in human smuggling case on border

(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he led an organization that smuggled people into the U.S. from Canada.

Godofredo Rivas-Melendez entered the plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vermont. In a plea agreement, 61-year-old Rivas-Melendez and prosecutors agreed upon a prison sentence of 50 months. The indictment says Rivas-Melendez charged thousands of dollars to have members of his organization drive people from Montreal to locations along the U.S.-Canadian border and guide them across the border at night where they would be picked up and delivered to locations further within the U.S.

His attorney declined comment Monday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

