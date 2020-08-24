Castleton community looks to curb college partying after stabbing

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man arrested for stabbing three people in Castleton pleaded not guilty on Monday to three counts of aggravated assault.

The incident happened late Friday night at an off-campus party. Now, police are looking into how to curb college partying. Our Olivia Lyons reports.

Police say Karl Buch, also known as Harry Buch, stabbed three other men at a party at 40 Mechanic Street. One of the victims, Jack Strohmeier, suffered a stab wound to his stomach that goes several inches deep and slightly lacerated his liver. The other men suffered leg wounds when police say they attempted to break up the fight.

Court records indicate the incident stems from a feud between Buch and Strohmeier that began days earlier.

Police describe the location as an off-campus party attended by Castleton University students. When they arrived at the scene, police say they saw 50-75 students in the area leaving the party.

Monday night, the Select Board will vote on a resolution to limit social gatherings to 25 people, based on Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's executive order.

Does this mean police will patrol more frequently to monitor partying during the pandemic?

"That doesn't change for us. We are in a university town, so when there is a lot of off-campus partying, gatherings, we are already down there. One of the things we will be doing is just paying more attention to the size of the gatherings," Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said.

Mantello says people who live in the area are used to typical college parties bringing in close to 200 students, so only 25 students will be a noticeable difference.

I spoke with one residential homeowner who lives among multiple college apartments who told me he wants to see a larger police presence, especially on the weekends. He says he fears there are too many people gathering together and potentially spreading the coronavirus.

