Advertisement

Castleton community looks to curb college partying after stabbing

Police say three people were stabbed Friday night at an off-campus party in Castleton.
Police say three people were stabbed Friday night at an off-campus party in Castleton.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man arrested for stabbing three people in Castleton pleaded not guilty on Monday to three counts of aggravated assault.

The incident happened late Friday night at an off-campus party. Now, police are looking into how to curb college partying. Our Olivia Lyons reports.

Police say Karl Buch, also known as Harry Buch, stabbed three other men at a party at 40 Mechanic Street. One of the victims, Jack Strohmeier, suffered a stab wound to his stomach that goes several inches deep and slightly lacerated his liver. The other men suffered leg wounds when police say they attempted to break up the fight.

Court records indicate the incident stems from a feud between Buch and Strohmeier that began days earlier.

Police describe the location as an off-campus party attended by Castleton University students. When they arrived at the scene, police say they saw 50-75 students in the area leaving the party.

Monday night, the Select Board will vote on a resolution to limit social gatherings to 25 people, based on Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's executive order.

Does this mean police will patrol more frequently to monitor partying during the pandemic?

"That doesn't change for us. We are in a university town, so when there is a lot of off-campus partying, gatherings, we are already down there. One of the things we will be doing is just paying more attention to the size of the gatherings," Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said.

Mantello says people who live in the area are used to typical college parties bringing in close to 200 students, so only 25 students will be a noticeable difference.

I spoke with one residential homeowner who lives among multiple college apartments who told me he wants to see a larger police presence, especially on the weekends. He says he fears there are too many people gathering together and potentially spreading the coronavirus.

Related Story:

Three people injured in Castleton stabbing

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Mental health providers concerned about kids during pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mental health officials said Monday that children are a particular concern during the coronavirus pandemic both as patients and as offspring of providers working from home.

News

Vt. Lawmakers to review Scott $50M shop local proposal

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Governor Phil Scott is looking to jumpstart local spending by giving Vermonters a $150 voucher for local shopping, but the state is still working on details on how to get the cash into peoples' hands.

News

UVM study finds anti-bias training had minimal effect on police behavior

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
A new study from the University of Vermont finds racial bias still exists during police stops in Vermont. Our Celine McArthur spoke with a co-author of the study to get her take on the data.

News

Vermont secures money for increased unemployment benefits

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The grant money is from the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

Latest News

News

MiVT: Two Potters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
A husband-and-wife team of potters that live and work on an old homestead in Bethel, Vermont, not only throw their own, bowls, mugs, pots and pitchers, they’ve built a larger-than-life kiln where it all goes to dry.

News

Can COVID refugees help Vermont dig out of demographic hole?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A number of people who came to Vermont to avoid the coronavirus say they could be staying indefinitely. An online survey conducted by University of Vermont researchers shows that over a third of those who took the survey intend on staying on in the Green Mountains.

News

University of Vermont aims to test 10K students in coming days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
University officials estimate about 500 to 800 people were tested Monday at the Davis Center. By the end of the week it’ll be about 10,000. Students we spoke with say it’s going smoothly.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Will North Country nursing home COVID outbreak affect start of school?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
In one week, a COVID-19 outbreak at a Northern New York nursing home has left three people dead and 31 residents and 18 staffers infected. Now, could it affect the start of school? Our Kelly O'Brien reports.

News

Rutland restaurants take advantage of new space for seating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
The city of Rutland widened sidewalks this summer to create room for restaurants to put tables outside. The mayor calls the project a success.