Classes underway at NH colleges, unemployment boost approved

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Classes are underway at several college campuses in New Hampshire, with safety measures in place aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

In-person teaching resumed Monday at Plymouth State University and New England College. At Keene State College, classes also began Monday but were taught remotely. Students will begin returning there Wednesday, with on-campus classes starting Aug. 31.

At New England College, students were tested for the virus before arrival and again upon arrival. President Michele Perkins said five students have tested positive so far.

In other coronavirus-related developments:

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

The federal government has approved New Hampshire's participation in a program to provide an extra $300 per week to unemployed workers, Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday.

After a federally funded $600 weekly benefit expired in July, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend a reduced benefit of $300 or $400 a week, depending on which plan governors choose.

New Hampshire opted for the lower amount, and anyone who already is getting $100 per week from the state will get the additional amount without the state having to pay more. For the rest, the state will bring them up to $100 so they can qualify for the additional money.

THE NUMBERS

As of Sunday, 7,107 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 15 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 429. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 31 new cases per day on Aug. 9 to 17 new cases per day on Aug. 23.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

