Comfort dog joins Claremont Police force

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - The Claremont Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency in our region to have a comfort dog on the force.

"Sully" is a black lab mix. He's named for the county in which he serves-- Sullivan County, New Hampshire.

Claremont was one of four departments to received a dog this year from the organization "Hero Pups."

Sully will be used during interviews with victims of abuse and also for community outreach.

Police say the dog will serve as a bridge between the department and the public.

"We are hoping that it helps with some of the incidents that we have, some of the crimes that we handle, and it helps in their future healing, whatever that incident is, as well. Don't remember just speaking to a strange police office in a suit or uniform, but they met Sully and everything was going to be OK," Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase said.

"Sully" went through nine months of training before being activated for duty last week.

The Claremont Police Department already has a patrol K-9 on the force.

