Ex-California congressman’s wife sentenced for corruption

Margaret Hunter, right, the wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, leaves a federal building on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in San Diego. She was sentenced Monday in federal court to eight months of home confinement in the corruption case that ended her husband's career.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced Monday in federal court to eight months of home confinement in the corruption case that ended her husband’s career.

The government noted Margaret Hunter's cooperation with the prosecution in arguing against putting her behind bars and allowing her to serve the sentence at home. Her confinement was ordered to begin immediately.

"I'm deeply sorry," Hunter told the judge, her voice breaking up as she cried before being sentenced.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty in June 2019 to a single corruption count involving the couple's use of more than $200,000 in campaign funds for trips, dinners, clothes and other personal expenses. She also agreed to testify against her husband.

Margaret Hunter had served as campaign chair for her husband, who represented a San Diego County district.

Duncan Hunter was sentenced earlier this year to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

