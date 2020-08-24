Advertisement

Fiat Chrysler recalls diesel engines to fix stalling problem

This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo on the front grill of a Ram 1500 at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 132,000 vehicles worldwide to fix a problem that could cause some diesel engines to stall.
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo on the front grill of a Ram 1500 at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 132,000 vehicles worldwide to fix a problem that could cause some diesel engines to stall.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 132,000 vehicles worldwide to fix a problem that could cause some diesel engines to stall.

The recall covers certain 2014 through 2018 Ram 1500 pickups, and some 2014 through 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs with 3-liter diesel engines. Also included are certain 2014 through 2019 Chrysler 300 sedans outside North America.

The company says magnetic material on a crankshaft position sensor wheel can come off over time, cutting off a signal and causing the engines to stall.

Fiat Chrysler says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will update software so the engines keep working even if the crankshaft position signal is lost.

For more information on recall, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Locals protest to ‘save the post office'

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Essex Junction joined hundreds of cities across the U.S. in protesting operational changes at the United State Postal Service, just months before the presidential election.

News

NY museums, gyms outside NYC reopen

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Museums across New York state and gyms in some parts of the state outside of New York City can reopen starting Monday as the New York cautiously eases coronavirus restrictions.

News

Burlington City Council to continue CityPlace discussion

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A meeting is scheduled Monday to go over plans for CityPlace in downtown Burlington.

News

Dozens of NH towns have yet to apply for federal virus aid

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 50 New Hampshire communities have yet to apply for reimbursement for expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Marco closes in on Louisiana as Laura buffets Cuba

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Despite Marco's weakening, a storm surge of up to 4 feet was forecast for parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.

National

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The German hospital treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny says tests indicate that he was poisoned.

National

Zoom reports partial outage of video meetings and webinars

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The company’s service status page reported a problem with customers trying to access Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars.

National Politics

GOP delegates open convention to renominate Trump for 2020

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

National Politics

LIVE: Postal chief urges voters to request, return ballots early

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is warning that voters should request mail-in ballots at least 15 days before the Nov. 3 election to ensure they have enough time to receive their ballot, complete it and mail it back to elections officials on time.

News

Three people injured in Castleton stabbing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Castleton man faces charges after a stabbing at an off-campus party early Monday morning.