Fire tears through a truck on I-89

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire tore through a truck on I-89 Saturday afternoon.

Police say at around 9:30 a.m., flames engulfed a white box truck carrying Amazon products off Exit 11 in Richmond. The fire shut down I-89 N for several hours as Richmond firefighters and Vermont State Police worked to get it under control. Once crews extinguished the fire, not much of the truck was left. Police say cleanup took a while because the truck melted to the road. No one was hurt. Police say the cause is unclear.

