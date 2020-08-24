Advertisement

Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake endorses Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Flake was one of President Donald Trump's most consistent Republican critics in the Senate. He penned an Op Ed in The Washington Post in support of Trump's impeachment.

Flake retired from the Senate at the end of his term in 2019, saying he was out of step with the Republican Party in the era of Trump. He later wrote a book, "Conscience of a Conservative," that was a critique of Trump.

Flake is one of more than two dozen former Republican lawmakers to announce their support for “Republicans for Biden.” Former Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Jim Greenwood of Pennsylvania, Jim Leach of Iowa, and Sen. John Warner of Virginia are among former Republican lawmakers who also have endorsed Biden.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Postal chief returns to Congress facing uproar over delays

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Postal Service has been struggling financially under a decline in mail volume, COVID-19-related costs and a rare and cumbersome congressional requirement to fund in advance its retiree health care benefits.

News

Vermont Red Cross volunteer to help with California wildfire relief

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A local first responder is heading to California to help people affected by the wildfires Monday.

News

Three people injured in Castleton stabbing

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Castelton man is in trouble after a stabbing at an off-campus party early Monday morning.

News

Local pediatrician discusses back to school safety

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Back to school check-ups can be a great way to get a gauge on how healthy students are as they are getting ready to go back to school, but scheduling those before school starts may be tough.

News

Police: Baby found dead in Claremont

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New Hampshire’s Attorney General, state police, and Claremont Police are investigating what they’re calling an “untimely death” of an infant in Claremont.

Latest News

National

Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man from behind

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, after responding to a call about a domestic dispute, setting off a night of protests and unrest in which officers fired tear gas and demonstrators apparently hurled objects back at them and set fire to parked cars.

News

Burlington City Council to continue CityPlace discussion

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A meeting is scheduled Monday to go over plans for CityPlace in downtown Burlington.

National

Russian dissident under police protection at German hospital

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian dissident Alexei Navalny remains in critical but stable condition in a Berlin hospital where he is being treated after a suspected poisoning, with special protective details on hand to ensure his safety, German officials said Monday.

News

Box truck goes up in flames on I-89

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A fire tore through a truck on I-89 Saturday afternoon.

News

Windsor County woman charged with child abuse

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Windsor County woman will be in court Monday after police say she hurt a young child.

News

Nonprofits team up to teach kids how to skateboard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Next time you head to the skate park, you may see a few new skaters around.