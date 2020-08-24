Limited NY high school sports get greenlight from Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Good news for high school athletes in New York -- some teams will be allowed to return to action in the new school year.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday gave the go-ahead for what he calls lower-risk fall high school sports to take place. Those sports, including soccer, field hockey, cross county, tennis, and swimming. They can begin practicing and then playing in all regions of the state starting September 21st.

Football and other higher-risk sports like wrestling and hockey will be limited to practice-only and no games.

Everything will be re-evaluated on October 19th.

