Advertisement

Limited NY high school sports get greenlight from Cuomo

(WSAW)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Good news for high school athletes in New York -- some teams will be allowed to return to action in the new school year.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday gave the go-ahead for what he calls lower-risk fall high school sports to take place. Those sports, including soccer, field hockey, cross county, tennis, and swimming. They can begin practicing and then playing in all regions of the state starting September 21st.

Changes announced to Vt. high school fall sports season

Football and other higher-risk sports like wrestling and hockey will be limited to practice-only and no games.

Everything will be re-evaluated on October 19th.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Vermont aims to test 10K students in coming days

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
University officials estimate about 500 to 800 people were tested Monday at the Davis Center. By the end of the week it’ll be about 10,000. Students we spoke with say it’s going smoothly.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Can COVID refugees help Vermont dig out of demographic hole?

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A number of people who came to Vermont to avoid the coronavirus say they could be staying indefinitely. An online survey conducted by University of Vermont researchers shows that over a third of those who took the survey intend on staying on in the Green Mountains.

News

Will North Country nursing home COVID outbreak affect start of school?

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
In one week, a COVID-19 outbreak at a Northern New York nursing home has left three people dead and 31 residents and 18 staffers infected. Now, could it affect the start of school? Our Kelly O'Brien reports.

News

Rutland restaurants take advantage of new space for seating

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
The city of Rutland widened sidewalks this summer to create room for restaurants to put tables outside. The mayor calls the project a success.

Latest News

News

Comfort dog joins Claremont Police force

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The Claremont Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency in our region to have a comfort dog on the force.

News

Vermonters rally in push to get more women in politics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermonters held a rally on the Statehouse lawn Monday to push for more women in politics.

News

Vt. auditor says state board overstepped its authority

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
A new report from Vermont's auditor says a state economic development organization overstepped statutory boundaries in giving out an award.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

NH police investigating ‘untimely death’ of infant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Multiple agencies in New Hampshire are investigating the death of an infant in Claremont.