Local artist proposes replacement for “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council will vote on Monday on next steps for the “Everyone Loves a Parade” mural on Church Street.

The parade mural, which has been displayed on Leahy Way in the Church St. Marketplace District since 2012, is set to be taken down on August 31. The massive painting has been criticized over the years by many Burlington residents as racist and non-inclusive.

According to the resolution put forth by the Parks, Art and Culture Committee, they’re asking the city to authorize up to $25,000 for the removal of the parade mural and the restoration of the mural it was placed on top of, titled “Rainforest.”Community artist Gina Carrera painted “Rainforest” in 1992.

”Thank God it’s still there, you know? It just needs to be loved again and we can all enjoy it again,” Carrera said. Now, the PACC is proposing Carrera design ELAP’s replacement mural.

Carrera is brainstorming and says she has one word in mind: diversity. She wants everyone who passes her artwork to see themselves represented.

”A community inclusive, multicultural mural that celebrates all walks of life. People with disabilities, people from different countries, people from Vermont. We want something that everyone is going to enjoy,” she said. “I want them to see something in there that they can identify in a positive way for themselves, whether it’s learning something about somebody else’s culture that they find fascinating on that wall or learning something about themselves feeling like they’re included. You shouldn’t be ashamed of how brown you are or how white you are or any of that. There’s room for everybody on that wall. It’s a big wall.”

The plan is to store ELAP at the Burlington International Airport. The city is also proposing to hire Liszt Historical Restoration to complete the removing, transporting and storing of ELAP.

