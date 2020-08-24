Advertisement

Local pediatrician discusses back to school

Importance of check-ups before going back to school
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Back to school check-ups can be a great way to get a gauge on how healthy students are as they are getting ready to go back to school, but scheduling those before school starts may be tough.

“If your child is behind on their regular routine checkups, calling your doctor and scheduling an appointment knowing that can take a little bit of time to get scheduled, but having it on the books, can really be a great way to check-in with your doctor and make sure that things are set for this coming year,” said Dr. Leah Costello, a pediatrician with Timber Lane Pediatrics.

But whether your child made it into a check-up before school started, Dr. Costello says there are still precautions you can take now.

She says it’s important for students to return to school with what she calls back to school armor. That armor includes masks, social distancing and hand washing.

She has also been telling patients and their families that staying home two weeks before the start of school could be a great way to make sure that students are limiting their exposure to any kind of germs.

Dr. Costello is confident that Vermont is in a great place to be letting kids back into the classroom, but Costello knows that the stakes are still high.

“Apprehension, nerves, anxiety, those are all normal feelings. Every family is so different and you really need to honor those feelings in you and if you are feeling anxious, reaching out to a trusted care provider like your physician or your nurse practitioner that you trust to talk about risks and benefits,” said Dr. Costello.

Costello also says this year the flu shot will be a major part of keeping schools open and everyone in the community healthy.

