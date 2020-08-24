NY museums, gyms outside NYC reopen

NEW YORK (AP) - Museums across New York state and gyms in some parts of the state outside of New York City can reopen starting Monday as the New York cautiously eases coronavirus restrictions.

Under guidelines announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, museums will face restrictions including timed ticketing and 25% occupancy. New York City museums that will open over the next few weeks include the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Aug. 29 and the American Museum of Natural History on Sept. 9.

Cuomo said gyms and fitness centers could open at 33% capacity starting Monday, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city’s gyms would stay closed until at least Sept. 2.

