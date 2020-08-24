NY woman killed in moped crash

SCHROON. N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York woman has died after her moped was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

It happened Friday just before 6 p.m. in the town of Schroon. Police say Jane Whitehouse, 64, of Troy, was driving a moped north on Route 9 and waiting to turn on to Cedar Hill Road when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by George Reeves, 61, of Schroon.

Whitehouse died at the scene. There’s no word on whether Reeves faces any charges.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.