Plattsburgh town fights to block annexation hearings

The town of Plattsburgh wants to block the city from moving forward with public hearings on the city's attempt to annex some town property.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A long-running land battle between the town and city of Plattsburgh is now headed to court.

The town wants a judge to block the city from moving forward with public hearings on the city's attempt to annex more than 200 acres of town property off Rugar Street.

Mayor Colin Read proposed the land grab in hopes of luring private development to boost the city's tax rolls. Town officials have vigorously opposed the move.

In a press release Monday, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman argued that any public hearing on the annexation should be held in person and that is not currently allowed during the pandemic.

